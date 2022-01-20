What is Google Play Games and how does it work?

(Pocket-lint) - Last month, Google announced it is bringing Android games to Windows PCs through a desktop "Google Play Games" app. Now, it's launching a limited beta of the app you can join for free.

Google Play Games is a desktop app that allows Windows PC owners to play Android games. The app will also include Play Points that can be earned while playing Android games on PC.

Google is promising "seamless gameplay sessions between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and Windows PC", which means you can resume games on a desktop PC, after playing them on another device. You will be able to easily browse, download, and play mobile games on a PC while taking advantage of larger screens with mouse and keyboard inputs.

Lastly, Google said Google Play Games is a native Windows app that doesn't involve cloud game streaming. The company has a developer site with more information for game developers.

After gaining access to theGoogle Play Games beta, you will be able to play titles like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Summoners War, State of Survival: The Joker Collaboration, and Three Kingdoms Tactic. In total, beta testers will have access to more than 25 games, Google said.

The Google Play Games app is now available in beta in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. Google promised to expand to other countries sometime in 2022.

If you live in one of the countries where Google Play Games is available, you sign up here to access the beta and get the standalone app for your Windows PC.

Before joining the beta, make sure your PC meets these minimum requirements:

Windows 10 (v2004)

Solid state drive (SSD)

Gaming-class GPU

8 logical cores of CPU

8GB of RAM

20GB of available storage space

Windows admin account

Hardware virtualisation must be turned on

Compatible PC device and configuration

Writing by Maggie Tillman.