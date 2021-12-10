(Pocket-lint) - During the 2021 Game Awards, Google announced it is bringing Android games to Windows PCs through a desktop "Google Play Games" app.

The app will be built by Google and should arrive in 2022 specifically for the purpose of allowing games from Google Play to run on Windows laptops, tablets, and PCs. In response to Google's announcement, Greg Hartell, product director of games on Android and Google Play, released a statement to several media outlets, confirming Google is developing a native Google Play Games Windows app:

"Google Play has helped billions of people find and play their favorite games across multiple platforms, including on mobile, tablets and ChromeOS. Starting in 2022, players will be able to experience their favorite Google Play games on more devices: seamlessly switching between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and soon, Windows PCs. This Google-built product brings the best of Google Play Games to more laptops and desktops, and we are thrilled to expand our platform for players to enjoy their favorite Android games even more. We’ll have more to share soon!"

Based on reports, it seems like Google has built this app without partnering with Microsoft. Its upcoming app will allow players to resume games on a desktop PC, after playing them on another device such as a phone, tablet, or Chromebook. It won't involve streaming from the cloud. Unfortunately, Google hasn't revealed much else about how it plans to bring Android games to Windows PCs.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion · 10 December 2021

Get ready to play your favorite @android games on your PC. Pick up where you left off anytime.



Google Play Games on PC, coming soon in 2022. Follow @GooglePlay to stay in the loop. pic.twitter.com/BfovbNSi5C — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 10, 2021

In fact, Google seems to be just merely teasing the news as of right now, but Pocket-lint has contacted the company for a comment.