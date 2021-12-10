Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Android games will come to Windows PCs in 2022 via Google Play Games app

- Google is making a Play Games app, coming in 2022

(Pocket-lint) - During the 2021 Game Awards, Google announced it is bringing Android games to Windows PCs through a desktop "Google Play Games" app.

The app will be built by Google and should arrive in 2022 specifically for the purpose of allowing games from Google Play to run on Windows laptops, tablets, and PCs. In response to Google's announcement, Greg Hartell, product director of games on Android and Google Play, released a statement to several media outlets, confirming Google is developing a native Google Play Games Windows app:

"Google Play has helped billions of people find and play their favorite games across multiple platforms, including on mobile, tablets and ChromeOS. Starting in 2022, players will be able to experience their favorite Google Play games on more devices: seamlessly switching between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and soon, Windows PCs. This Google-built product brings the best of Google Play Games to more laptops and desktops, and we are thrilled to expand our platform for players to enjoy their favorite Android games even more. We’ll have more to share soon!"

Based on reports, it seems like Google has built this app without partnering with Microsoft. Its upcoming app will allow players to resume games on a desktop PC, after playing them on another device such as a  phone, tablet, or Chromebook. It won't involve streaming from the cloud. Unfortunately, Google hasn't revealed much else about how it plans to bring Android games to Windows PCs.

In fact, Google seems to be just merely teasing the news as of right now, but Pocket-lint has contacted the company for a comment.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 10 December 2021.
