Grab the Stadia Premiere Edition with Chromecast Ultra for just £19.99

Grab the Stadia Premiere Edition with Chromecast Ultra for just £19.99
(Pocket-lint) - Ok, so maybe you're not too excited about Stadia, but considering this bundle includes Google's fantastic Chromecast Ultra, it's a steal.

This crazy deal nets you a Chromecast Ultra and Google Stadia controller. Originally £70 and £59 respectively. For a total of £19.99.

The Chromecast Ultra is no longer available separately, being superseded by the fantastic Chromecast with Google TV, but it originally went for £70 in the UK. It's still a fantastic option to beam 4K content to your TV.

It works like any other Chromecast dongle, plugging in to a HDMI port on your television and allowing you to stream almost anything from your smartphone. This, of course, includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ et al.

Plus, you get the Stadia controller, and even if you're not planning to sign up to Stadia - it's pretty easy to set up for use on PC with Steam. It's a really solid game pad that normally retails for £59.

The combined value makes for one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen this year so far.

More early Black Friday deals

Writing by Luke Baker. Originally published on 19 November 2021.
