Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Google game news

Google Stadia begins offering free trials on games

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Google Stadia begins offering free trials on games
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Google Stadia has opened up the ability to get a 30-minute free trial on it's exclusive title Hello Engineer. The feature was spotted by youtuber Gem (via 9to5Google), and it would appear that Google is allowing players to try out the title without a paid subscription to Stadia Pro.

On Hello Engineer's listing page in the Stadia store, underneath the options for Stadia Pro, users can now see an option to play 30 minutes for free.

Once selected, players will have access to the full game but with the addition of a sidebar showing a countdown timer for how long the player has left in the trial. This timer begins when you start the free trial, so it's not just active playtime.

At the end of the trial, your progress is saved and you are asked if you'd like to purchase the game. However it's worth noting that Hello Engineer in particular, is currently free with Stadia Pro.

Get unbelievable prices on digital games like FIFA 22 at Gamivo
Get unbelievable prices on digital games like FIFA 22 at Gamivo By Pocket-lint International Promotion ·

This brilliant store has digital keys for sale for all the biggest games.

Google also offers a 30-minute free trial of Stadia Pro as a whole for new subscribers, but existing users who are interested in a specific-game will certainly find this new feature useful. Especially since you don't need to download the game when playing through Stadia, this new trial format makes a lot of sense.

Writing by Luke Baker. Originally published on 27 October 2021.
Recommended for you
Nintendo Switch Online: How much does it cost and what free games do you get?
Nintendo Switch Online: How much does it cost and what free games do you get? By Rik Henderson ·
Nintendo Switch N64 lag issues may not be as bad as you think
Nintendo Switch N64 lag issues may not be as bad as you think By Rik Henderson ·
Google Stadia begins offering free trials on games
Google Stadia begins offering free trials on games By Luke Baker ·