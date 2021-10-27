Google Stadia begins offering free trials on games

(Pocket-lint) - Google Stadia has opened up the ability to get a 30-minute free trial on it's exclusive title Hello Engineer. The feature was spotted by youtuber Gem (via 9to5Google), and it would appear that Google is allowing players to try out the title without a paid subscription to Stadia Pro.

On Hello Engineer's listing page in the Stadia store, underneath the options for Stadia Pro, users can now see an option to play 30 minutes for free.

Once selected, players will have access to the full game but with the addition of a sidebar showing a countdown timer for how long the player has left in the trial. This timer begins when you start the free trial, so it's not just active playtime.

At the end of the trial, your progress is saved and you are asked if you'd like to purchase the game. However it's worth noting that Hello Engineer in particular, is currently free with Stadia Pro.

Google also offers a 30-minute free trial of Stadia Pro as a whole for new subscribers, but existing users who are interested in a specific-game will certainly find this new feature useful. Especially since you don't need to download the game when playing through Stadia, this new trial format makes a lot of sense.