Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Google game news

Get free Stadia controller and Chromecast Ultra with the purchase of just one game

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Get free Stadia controller and Chromecast Ultra with the purchase of just one game
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Google is giving away a whole Stadia Premiere Edition bundle with the purchase of just one game on its cloud gaming platform.

Buy any full price game on Stadia for $59.99 or above (£49.99 in the UK) and you could get a free Stadia controller and Chromecast Ultra.

The offer is valid until 11.59pm PT 10 October 2021 (7.59am BST 11 October) and even works with pre-orders paid for in that window, as long as the game releases by the offer closure date.

It is applicable in the US, UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Austria, and Switzerland.

Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch games every gamer must own
Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson ·

If you do purchase an eligible game, you'll recive an email and redemption code by 20 October, which must be used by end-of-play 20 November 2021.

There are plenty of games to choose from on Stadia, including FIFA 22, Life is Strange: True Colors, and the forthcoming Far Cry 6.

Stadia is a free service, which enables games to be played across mobile, TV (through Chromecast, Google TV and Android TV), and computers via the Chrome browser.

Games are purchased individually, although a Stadia Pro subscription also provides a selection of games each month at no extra cost.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 5 October 2021.
Recommended for you
Get free Stadia controller and Chromecast Ultra with the purchase of just one game
Get free Stadia controller and Chromecast Ultra with the purchase of just one game By Rik Henderson ·
Alan Wake Remastered review: A trip down nightmare alley
Alan Wake Remastered review: A trip down nightmare alley By Max Freeman-Mills ·
A smaller Xbox Storage Expansion Card may have leaked
A smaller Xbox Storage Expansion Card may have leaked By Max Freeman-Mills ·