(Pocket-lint) - Google is giving away a whole Stadia Premiere Edition bundle with the purchase of just one game on its cloud gaming platform.

Buy any full price game on Stadia for $59.99 or above (£49.99 in the UK) and you could get a free Stadia controller and Chromecast Ultra.

The offer is valid until 11.59pm PT 10 October 2021 (7.59am BST 11 October) and even works with pre-orders paid for in that window, as long as the game releases by the offer closure date.

It is applicable in the US, UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Austria, and Switzerland.

If you do purchase an eligible game, you'll recive an email and redemption code by 20 October, which must be used by end-of-play 20 November 2021.

There are plenty of games to choose from on Stadia, including FIFA 22, Life is Strange: True Colors, and the forthcoming Far Cry 6.

Stadia is a free service, which enables games to be played across mobile, TV (through Chromecast, Google TV and Android TV), and computers via the Chrome browser.

Games are purchased individually, although a Stadia Pro subscription also provides a selection of games each month at no extra cost.