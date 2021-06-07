(Pocket-lint) - Google's cloud gaming platform, Stadia, will soon be available on Chromecast with Google TV, plus many Android TV OS devices, including a number of smart TVs from the likes of Philips and Hisense, and Nvidia's Shield TV.

What's more, you won't even need the official Stadia controller to play games - a Bluetooth controller, such as the Xbox Wireless Controller, will work.

Currently, if you want to play Stadia games on a TV you need the Chromecast Ultra. However, Android TV devices will gain access to the Stadia app on 23 June, as well as the Chromecast with Google TV.

Here is a list of all the officially supported devices gaining Stadia support at that time:

Chromecast with Google TV

Hisense Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G)

Nvidia Shield TV

Nvidia Shield TV Pro

Onn FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device

Philips 8215, 8505, and OLED 935/805 Series Android TVs

Xiaomi MIBOX3 and MIBOX4

Other Android TVs and set-top-boxes will be able to access the Stadia app through experimental support. As they haven't been approved yet, they might experience some issues, however.

Users will be able to access their free basic Stadia account or a Stadia Pro subscription through a compatible device. Just install the Stadia app from the Play Store and away you go.

Stadia Pro membership costs £8.99 / $9.99 per month, offers up to 4K HDR streaming with 5.1 sound, and rewards subscribers with a selection of games each month. You can see the current free titles right here.

