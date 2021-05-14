(Pocket-lint) - Google has suggested that its Stadia cloud gaming service is "alive and well", despite the recent closure of its internal game studio and high-profile staff departures.

In an interview with GameIndustry.biz, Stadia's developer marketing lead Nate Ahearn attempted to allay fears regarding the platform's future.

"We’re well on our way to over 100 new games launching on Stadia in 2021, and we’re continuing to make Stadia a great place to play games on devices you already own," he told the outlet.

"I’d tell any non-believers to take notice of how we’re continuing to put our words into action, as we grow the Stadia Makers program and partner with AAA studios like Capcom, EA, Square Enix, Ubisoft and others."

Despite this latest emphasis on the Stadia Makers program, though, the platform's image has been bruised in recent times.

The closure of the first-party studio so rapidly after launch was an eyebrow-raiser, especially when coupled with the departures of Head of Product John Justice and Games Lead Jade Raymond.

Ahearn, however, suggested that the lack of in-house exclusives won't affect how Stadia looks to work alongside other studios.

Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills · 14 May 2021

"We’re not shifting pressure onto the independent studios we work with in Stadia Makers," he said.

"The whole point of the program is to support their addition of Stadia as a launch platform for their game, not add any pressure or make anything harder for them."

As for the staff changes, a Google spokesperson has also indicated that the Stadia product team will now be led by co-founder Dov Zimring.

"Dov has been instrumental as a senior leader in the product development for both Project Stream and Stadia," the spokesperson said.

"He will be leading the team toward our goals of creating the best possible platform for gamers and technology for our partners."

At least for now, then, it appears as though Google still sees a bright future for Stadia.

The service is definitely within a transition period after the recent changes, though with plenty of new features arriving over the past year and lots of new games set to arrive over the coming months, there's also no reason why it can't remain "alive and well" in the long-run.

With Google's history of axing services, however, anything is still possible.

Writing by Conor Allison.