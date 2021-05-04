Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order free for all Stadia Pro members

(Pocket-lint) - Google is getting into the Star Wars Day spirit with a free copy of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for every Stadia Pro member.

The game was recently added to the cloud gaming platform by EA and subscribers can nab the standard edition (usually $39.99 / £39.99) by simply logging into their Stadia accounts on mobile or browser and heading to the "Stadia Pro games" section of the store.

It's not clear whether the game will be free for just today - May the 4th be with you - or whether it is now part of the usual monthly giveaways. Either way, we suggest you snag it as soon as possible.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a great single-player action-adventure title from Respawn, the studio behind Apex Legends and Titanfall.

Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills · 4 May 2021

Set in the aftermath of Revenge of the Sith, it introduces all-new character Cal Kestis, who discovers his Jedi powers over a multi-planet expedition. Plenty of third-person platforming, puzzling and combat is on offer, with many planets needing to be revisited multiple times to unlock new areas.

It's one of the better Star Wars to have been released in the last decade.

Other free games available to Stadia Pro members this month include Trine 4 and Hotline Miami 2.

Writing by Rik Henderson.