  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Google game news

Stadia now comes pre-installed on Chromebooks

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Stadia now comes pre-installed on Chromebooks
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Google Stadia has had its ups and downs of late, with some some prematurely pronouncing it dead due to the closure of the Stadia Games and Entertainment studios. However, that hasn't been our stance.

We actually think it has a decent chance of growing further, but only if Google gets it onto more devices.

This week it did just that. Or, at least, made it more prominent in order to get people into the service more seamlessly.

It has added a pre-installed app to Chromebooks. All new Chromebooks will now come with Stadia installed from the off.

Of course, Stadia was already playable on a Chromebook, either through the Chrome browser or via the dedicated Android app downloaded from the Play Store. By having a weblink available as part of the Chromebook experience as you turn it on offers more encouragement for users to sign up.

Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own
Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson ·

We've put together a list of games that are are well worth adding to your library, with many bargains available too.

Add to that the fact that all new Chromebooks come with three-months of free Stadia Pro, and it could help the cloud streaming service greatly.

Now Google needs to turn its attention on smart TVs (other than LG's new models) and Android TV devices. Oh, and can we have a Stadia app for the Chromecast with Google TV please? Still boggles our minds that it's not yet supported.

Writing by Rik Henderson.

Recommended for you
Steam's Lunar New Year Sale might be starting today
Steam's Lunar New Year Sale might be starting today By Adrian Willings ·
Stadia now comes pre-installed on Chromebooks
Stadia now comes pre-installed on Chromebooks By Rik Henderson ·
Best Xbox Series X/S accessories 2021: Get gear for your next-gen console
Best Xbox Series X/S accessories 2021: Get gear for your next-gen console By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Is Huawei working on its own MateStation games console?
Is Huawei working on its own MateStation games console? By Rik Henderson ·
Best upcoming PS5 games: PlayStation titles to anticipate in 2021 and beyond
Best upcoming PS5 games: PlayStation titles to anticipate in 2021 and beyond By Max Freeman-Mills ·
PlayStation 5 latest stock updates for February 2021: Here's where to buy your PS5
PlayStation 5 latest stock updates for February 2021: Here's where to buy your PS5 By Dan Grabham ·