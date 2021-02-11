Stadia now comes pre-installed on Chromebooks

(Pocket-lint) - Google Stadia has had its ups and downs of late, with some some prematurely pronouncing it dead due to the closure of the Stadia Games and Entertainment studios. However, that hasn't been our stance.

We actually think it has a decent chance of growing further, but only if Google gets it onto more devices.

This week it did just that. Or, at least, made it more prominent in order to get people into the service more seamlessly.

It has added a pre-installed app to Chromebooks. All new Chromebooks will now come with Stadia installed from the off.

Did you know Chromebooks now come with @GoogleStadia already installed? Start playing games without waiting for downloads or updates. Click the Stadia icon in your app menu to get started. pic.twitter.com/iV1Mb32pYP — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) February 9, 2021

Of course, Stadia was already playable on a Chromebook, either through the Chrome browser or via the dedicated Android app downloaded from the Play Store. By having a weblink available as part of the Chromebook experience as you turn it on offers more encouragement for users to sign up.

Add to that the fact that all new Chromebooks come with three-months of free Stadia Pro, and it could help the cloud streaming service greatly.

Now Google needs to turn its attention on smart TVs (other than LG's new models) and Android TV devices. Oh, and can we have a Stadia app for the Chromecast with Google TV please? Still boggles our minds that it's not yet supported.

Writing by Rik Henderson.