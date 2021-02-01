(Pocket-lint) - Google has announced is shutting down Stadia Games and Entertainment, its in-house Stadia game development division.

That means, going forward, the company will focus on making Stadia a streaming games platform for third-party developers, rather than its own internal unit developing games for the service. Both Stadia and the $9.99 Stadia Pro subscription service aren't going anywhere as part of this announcement.

“Creating best-in-class games from the ground up takes many years and significant investment, and the cost is going up exponentially" explained Google in a blog post published on 1 February 2020. “Given our focus on building on the proven technology of Stadia as well as deepening our business partnerships, we’ve decided that we will not be investing further in bringing exclusive content from our internal development team SG&E, beyond any near-term planned games.”

Google also said it is closing its Los Angeles and Montreal-based studio offices, and that the Stadia Games and Entertainment teams working at those offices are "moving on to new roles". Jade Raymond, a Ubisoft and EA industry veteran who led the studios and teams, is leaving the company.

Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson · 2 February 2021

Add it all up, and you can still play all your games on Stadia and Stadia Pro, and you can expect new titles from third parties - just no internal Google titles.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.