(Pocket-lint) - Google's cloud gaming service, Stadia, has launched in eight new European countries, bringing the total up to 22.

Gamers in Austria, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Switzerland and the Czech Republic will be able to sign up at Stadia.com over the next 24 hours, as the service rolls out fully in each location.

All new sign-ups will get one month of Stadia Pro for free with access to a decent library of included games, including both Destiny 2 and Super Bomberman R Online.

Stadia Pro membership costs €9.99 per month after the initial trial period. It also includes access to a healthy selection of additional games, with six being added to the list in December alone. You can see the latest list of free games right here: Google Stadia Pro free games for December 2020: Hitman 2 and more.

Prior to the latest additions, Google rolled out Stadia to the following: UK, US, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden.

It works on Android devices, plus Chromebooks, PC, Mac, and on a TV via a Chromecast Ultra device.

Some Android TV devices are capable of running a beta version of the Stadia app. We hope to have more official access in the coming months.

