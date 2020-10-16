(Pocket-lint) - CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on Stadia at the same time as Xbox One, PS4 and PC. However, the next-gen versions of the game won't - they will be coming "at a later date".

More on the game was revealed during the latest Night City Wire online event yesterday, including a tie-in with car manufacturer Porsche for a special edition 911 Turbo that appears in the RPG. Motorcycle company Arch also announced a collaboration.

But Stadia players will no doubt be more bouyed by the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 will be available to them from day one - it was previously rumoured to not be available until 2021.

As for those looking forward to playing it on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, they can immediately through backward compatibility. A subsequent update will arrive later to add enhanced features.

"Huge in scale and scope, Cyberpunk 2077 is our most ambitious game to date. It’s humbling to see just how many people are looking forward to playing it, and we want to make it possible for as many gamers as possible come 19 November, when the game launches," said CD Projekt's SVP of business development, Michał Nowakowski.

"The Stadia version will allow players to jump into Night City just seconds after the game unlocks for play worldwide without any downloads needed."

Cyberpunk 2077 is available to pre-order on Stadia now.

Writing by Rik Henderson.