Playing Stadia games over mobile data now official

(Pocket-lint) - Google has made playing Stadia games over a mobile data connection more official. It has taken the option out of the "experimental" tab in its Android app and given it a section inside the "performance" settings.

You can now choose to switch on mobile data play under the streaming quality slider.

It's worth noting though that if you don't have an unlimited data plan, streaming Stadia games could prove costly. As the information under the new slider states, a game requires up to 2.7GB of data and hour.

Resolution will also be limited to 720p when playing over a mobile connection, regardless of whether you are playing over 4G or 5G. But then, even on a screen bigger than 6-inches, you'll barely notice the difference between a HD and a Full HD stream.

squirrel_widget_2697422

Another new addition to Stadia is the release of Baldur's Gate 3 in early access. Priced at £49.99, you effectively get the whole game, but as it's still a work in progress, you might encounter bugs and a few sections needing polish.

Stadia is the only way to play it in console-style form at present, as the only other formats available are PC and Mac.

Writing by Rik Henderson.