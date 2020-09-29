How to get Stadia working on iOS - run it on iPhone and iPad

(Pocket-lint) - Like Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now, Stadia is not officially available on iOS. You can download the Stadia app for iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, but that merely gives you access to the store - you can't play games through it.

And, while Apple continues to be picky about cloud games running through its devices, that's not likely to change.

However, there is a way to get Stadia working perfectly well through your iOS device. Reddit user zmknox created a specialised browser that is now available in the Apple App Store which will open Stadia and allow you to play any of the games in your library, using any controller that works with iOS.

It is a full screen, single page-serving browser with no ads and no trackers. Plus, when you set it up the first time, it will open straight to Stadia each time.

Here's are the steps to get it working.

- First, download the Stadium Full Screen Browser app from the Apple App Store and open it.

- On the first screen you see, enter the following in the "Primary URL" box: https://stadia.google.com/home

- In the "User Agent String" box type the following (you need all of it typed in to work): Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_5) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/85.0.4183.83 Safari/537.36

- Hit "Done".

- On the next screen, tap the three dots menu in the bottom left-hand corner and tap "Authenticate".

- Now type the following in the "URL to authentication page" box: https://accounts.google.com/

- Sign into the Google account you use to access Stadia, and hit "Done" when you are finished.

- In the three dots menu, tap "Go Home" and that's it. Now, every time you reopen Stadium, it will automatically go to your Stadia homescreen.

There are some caveats. The Stadia homescreen doesn't seem to fit the display properly (on iPhone, at least). But, you can start any of your games and play as if using Stadia through Chrome on a PC or Mac.

The creator, zmknox, also states that while the Stadia Controller might work by connecting to Wi-Fi directly, it won't connect to your iOS device. It's best, therefore, to use a paired Xbox One Wireless Controller, PS4 DualShock 4 or a MiFi controller instead.

Writing by Rik Henderson.