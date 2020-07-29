(Pocket-lint) - Google Stadia games now officially stream on Android phones over 4G and 5G. Since the cloud gaming service's launch, Stadia users have only been able to stream on their phone over Wi-Fi. There was a workaround - tethering a laptop to a phone or hotspot to achieve up to an LTE connection - but the experience could be stuttery. Hopefully, by offering users a direct connection to a cellular network, versus a tethered one, the performance is much more smooth.

According to Google, to try Stadia games using 4G and 5G connections on your mobile device, you simply have to opt-in to a "Stadia Experiment".

Open the latest version of the Stadia app on an Android phone Click on your avatar in the top right corner Select Experiments Choose Use Mobile Data.

Google is currently testing 4G and 5G connections on Android phones as part of a new experiment in the Stadia app. The experiment launched on 28 July 2020. You must opt-in to try it. The company said it plans to offer more opt-in programs in the future as it brings "even more helpful features to Stadia".

Writing by Maggie Tillman.