Google's cloud game streaming service, Stadia, isn't known for having a wide selection of games, with only about 60 available. However, Google is finally planning to update Stadia's library; 16 titles will be added by the end of 2020.

The stand-out titles include NBA 2K21 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Other ones coming this autumn include Hitman 2 and 3, Super Bomberman R Online, Dead By Daylight, Serious Sam 4, and more. Even Outriders will come to Stadia, but not until 2021. It's arriving first for other platforms at the end of the year. Finally, Robot Entertainment is launching the third installment of its Orcs Must Die! series on 14 July (Stadia Pro plan required).

Stadia is available across 14 countries, including the UK and the US. There are two tiers: Stadia Pro, which is paid for, and plain Stadia, a free access plan. A Stadia Pro membership costs £8.99 per month in the UK ($9.99 in the US). That gives users up to 4K HDR gameplay and 5.1 surround sound.

Aa part of July's Stadia Connect event, Google also announced it has partnered with five studios and developers to make exclusive titles for its Stadia cloud gaming service. For instance, developer Splash Damage is already making an online multiplayer game, called Outcasters, for Stadia. Google also said it's teaming up with Rock Band developer Harmonix and the studio Supermassive Games. They're both planning exclusive Stadia titles.

Google didn't provide any more details about the types of games in development. We'll keep you posted as we learn more.