Google has updated the Google Play Pass library of games, apps, and other digital content. Plus, the service is expanding internationally and adding new plans. The company detailed all these new changes in a blog post published on 14 July. Here is a summary of what Google announced.

Pocket-lint has a handy explainer here. It's basically Google's answer to Apple Arcade: A game and apps subscription service for Android devices. It launched in 2019 in the US, allowing subscribers to access select apps and games without ads and in-app purchases for a monthly fee.

Play Pass now offers more than 500 apps and games - up from 350 at launch.

The service is adding more than 150 titles, including Sonic the Hedgehog and Golf Peaks. There are more kid-friendly options, too, with new titles from Sesame Workshop, Learny Land, and others. Google also announced the launch of The Almost Gone (a narrative puzzle game), and it said The Gardens Between (another puzzle game) and Kingdom Rush (a tower defense game) would both launch later this year.

Google said a new $29.99 annual subscription plan will be available to subscribers in the US from mid-July 2020. The $4.99 monthly plan will still exist.

Play Pass is launching from mid-July 2020 for Android users in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, and the UK.

Check out Google's blog post for more. We also have a Play Pass guide here.