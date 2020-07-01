Google has finally added a feature to Stadia that it's been promising since launch - its Stadia Controller can now connect to an Android phone wirelessly.

Previously, mobile players had to connect the controller via a USB-C cable, making the whole setup clumsy. And crazily, other gamepads, such as DualShock 4 and Xbox One Controller, worked fine wirelessly.

It's simple to get your controller to work with Stadia wirelessly. As long as both the controller and Android phone are on the same Wi-Fi network, and you have the latest version of the Stadia app, you should be able to see your controller by tapping the gamepad icon at the top of the screen.

Alternatively, Google says that you just need to start a game and it will ask to pair with the controller - although we didn't manage to get it to work that way ourselves.

We also haven't yet tried to play Stadia games with the controller when we aren't connected to Wi-Fi, so don't yet know if it works remotely through your mobile network after an initial pairing/connection is made or whether you can only use the controller wirelessly when on your home network or near a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Google's blog suggests the latter: "Set up your phone and your Stadia Controller on the same Wi-Fi network, launch a game, and follow the pairing instructions on the screen. It’s that easy!" However, we'll let you know more when we've managed to test it properly.

You can also test it yourself for less as Google has discounted its Stadia Controller in Just Black, Clearly White and Spicy Wasabi colourways by 10 per cent until tomorrow, 2 July 2020.