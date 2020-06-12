Google is giving all Stadia members £10/$10 off their next game purchase. That includes games costing £10 or less, effectively making them free.

It only applies to Stadia Pro members, but as all new users get Stadia Pro automatically for a month, plus the deal being available even if you have been a Pro member in the past, that covers anyone who plays on the cloud gaming platform.

Games that you can snag for free include SteamWorld Dig and Doom 64. While the recently-added Jotun: Valhalla Edition will only cost you £1.99.

Google has also announced that all Android phones are now able to play Stadia games remotely and in-game touch controls have been added.

Some Android phones might experience slight issues, so it is only in beta form for now, but you can find out for yourself by navigating to the "Experiments" tab in Settings and tap "Play on this device".

In addition, a further set of OnePlus smartphones have been added to the fully supported list.

The OnePlus 5 and 5T, 6 and 6T, and the 7 series (7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G) are all now all officially sanctioned for Stadia use.