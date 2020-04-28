Google has announced a whole swathe of new games that are coming to its cloud gaming platform, Stadia, this year.

It has signed a partnership with Electronic Arts to bring Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order this "fall", followed by a further four EA games, including new Madden NFL and FIFA titles (FIFA 21?).

More than 100 new games are coming to the platform over the course of the year, including PUBG and Doom Eternal, both of which available from today, plus Zombie Army 4: Dead War, which will be one of the free games for Pro members in May.

That effective means it's available for free for everyone who signs up for a Stadia account, as all new members get two months of free Stadia Pro at present. Result.

Stadia games are available to play across multiple formats, including PCs and Macs running the Google Chrome browser, the Google Chromecast Ultra, and a selection of Android phones, including Google's own Pixel handsets.

You can find out which devices are supported, plus prices and availability in your region in our handy guide to all things Stadia here.

We also have a full games list in that round-up, so you can see what you can play right now. Enjoy.