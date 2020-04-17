Google has added 5.1 surround sound capabilities to its Chrome browser version of Stadia.

After upping the browser video quality to 4K for Pro members at the end of March, it has followed with audio - giving PC owners the same experience as those playing on a Chromecast on TV.

It also seems that 5.1 sound will work for Mac users (unlike 4K, which is not available to GPU incompatibility) although we are yet to confirm this.

Also added with the latest update is an on-screen keyboard for web play, which will be available when you have a gamepad connected to Stadia.

And, you will now get notifications on connection quality when playing on a mobile device.

Earlier this week, Google also announced that it has ditched the "Base" in the name of its entry-level, free membership plan - which now just goes by "Stadia".

That means there are two plans: Stadia and Stadia Pro.

It also launched its two free months incentive, giving everyone who signs up a free trial to Stadia Pro and access to the library of free games that are on offer: Destiny 2, Grid, Gylt, Serious Sam Collection, Spitlings, Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks), SteamWorld Dig 2, and SteamWorld Quest: Hero of Gilgamech.

Current Stadia Pro members will not be charged for two months.

You can find out more about how to sign up for free Stadia Pro here.