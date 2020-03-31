Google Stadia 4K now available in Chrome for PC

Google has extended 4K streaming in Stadia to the Chrome browser for PCs.

It has also added the Web Capture LIbrary, for access to captured screenshots and clips on a laptop or desktop computer. You can also now download them to your PC or Mac.

There is a caveat for 4K streaming through the browser; you will need the required hardware for it to work.

Not only will you need an internet connection with speeds of at least 35Mbps, you need a computer that supports VP9 hardware decoding. And a 4K monitor, of course.

To check if your computer supports VP9, follow these steps:

In your Google Chrome address bar, type chrome://gpu and press Enter.

Scroll down to "Video Acceleration Information."

If you see "Decode VP9", your computer supports VP9 hardware decoding.

Apple's iMacs or MacBooks do not support 4K streaming at present, only Windows PCs and ChromeBooks that meet the above specification.

Still, it's a step forward for the service.

It has also been revealed that April's free games for Pro subscribers will be Serious Sam Collection, Spitlings and Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks).

There is currently no word on when Stadia Base membership might be opened up.