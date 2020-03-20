Google is celebrating the launch of Doom Eternal on Stadia by offering its cloud gaming platform pack at $30 off.

The Stadia Premiere Edition bundle is just $99 in the US for the whole of today - until 11:59pm PT (2:59am ET).

Just check out the deal on the official Stadia website here.

Sadly, the discount is for US customers only. The Premiere Edition pack is still currently listed as £119 in the UK.

As well as Pro membership for three months, the bundle includes a Stadia controller and Chromecast Ultra for game streaming onto your TV in up to 4K HDR and at 60fps.

Considering the controller itself usually retails for $69, and Stadia Pro membership is $9.99 per month, you are basically getting a Chromecast Ultra for free.

Doom Eternal is not included in the deal - it starts at $59.99 - but Pro members do get a couple of free games each month at least. For example, the free games available throughout March are Grid, SteamWorld Dig 2 and SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech.

There is still no word as yet on when Stadia Base membership might be made available. The standard plan will limit users to 1080p streaming maximum, stereo sound and no free games, but will be free when it launches later this year.