Google has announced that Stadia, its cloud gaming service, will soon support a bunch of Android phones from Samsung, Asus, and Razer.
Starting 20 February, Stadia will support 19 more phones. Previously, since launch, it only worked on Pixel devices. Here’s the full list of 26 phones, including Google's phones (the newly supported phones are in bold):
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10E
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Razer Phone
- Razer Phone 2
- Asus ROG Phone
- Asus ROG Phone II
- Google Pixel 2
- Google Pixel 2 XL
- Google Pixel 3
- Google Pixel 3 XL
- Google Pixel 3A
- Google Pixel 3A XL
- Google Pixel 4
Keep in mind the Stadia games list is ever-expanding - after a reasonably meagre start - with an estimated 120 games planned for launch before the end of 2020. To see the full list of games, see our Google Stadia guide here. The Stadia team also recently announced it will be developing its own, first-party games, but we don't expect to see any of them until late 2020 at the very least.
