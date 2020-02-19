Google has announced that Stadia, its cloud gaming service, will soon support a bunch of Android phones from Samsung, Asus, and Razer.

Starting 20 February, Stadia will support 19 more phones. Previously, since launch, it only worked on Pixel devices. Here’s the full list of 26 phones, including Google's phones (the newly supported phones are in bold):

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10E

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Razer Phone

Razer Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone

Asus ROG Phone II

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3A

Google Pixel 3A XL

Google Pixel 4

Keep in mind the Stadia games list is ever-expanding - after a reasonably meagre start - with an estimated 120 games planned for launch before the end of 2020. To see the full list of games, see our Google Stadia guide here. The Stadia team also recently announced it will be developing its own, first-party games, but we don't expect to see any of them until late 2020 at the very least.

You can also read our full, in-depth review of Stadia here: Google Stadia review: The cloud gaming platform we deserve.