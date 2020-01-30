Stadia game floodgates could open after Unity adds support

One of the biggest criticisms of Google's Stadia cloud gaming platform to date is of its relatively small library of games.

With just 22 games available at launch, it cannot compare to any other games format at present - even the Project xCloud public preview has more than 80 games available to play online today.

However, Stadia might soon get a boost. Not only is Google promising more than 120 games over the coming 11 months, Unity has added support for Stadia that will make it easier for developers to port their existing and future titles to the platform.

The newly-released Unity v2019.3 contains "everything that approved developers need to create and ship their first game on Google’s new cloud gaming platform".

Developers are encouraged by Unity to sign up for Stadia resources on Google's dedicated webpage, but can then add Stadia versions to their development roadmap.

This is great news for Stadia Pro members (and Stadia Base when that arrives) as it could see an upswell in the amount of titles hitting the service. There are hundreds, if not thousands of games already out there that were developed using Unity.

The excellent Outer Wilds is one, for example. Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is another, plus Two Point Hospital, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (which has just arrived on Switch too), and even the might Untitled Goose Game.

Admittedly, few triple-A blockbusters will be affected by the news, but the Stadia games library can become much more diverse in the near future for sure. And that's generally what makes a platform thrive.