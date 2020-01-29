  1. Home
Google Stadia Pro free games for February 2020: Metro Exodus and more

Stadia Pro members don't only get up to 4K HDR video streaming and 5.1 sound, they also get free games each month as part of their subscription.

Since launch, Pro members have received Destiny 2: The Collection, Farming Simulator 19, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, Samurai Shodown, Thumper, and Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - all as part of the £8.99/$9.99 monthly fee.

Two new free games have now been announced, so here are February 2020's titles you can play on the Stadia cloud gaming platform at no extra cost.

Metro Exodus

  • Available from 1 February 2020

Metro Exodus is a superb first-person shooter with large open world elements and a tight, involving story. A sequel to Metro 2033 and Last Light, it takes place in a post-apocalyptic Russia where mankind had to live underground to survive the fallout. But, now it's time to venture above ground to see what's in store.

Gylt

  • Available from 1 February 2020

The first exclusive to the Stadia cloud gaming platform, Gylt is an adventure game by Rime and Deadlight developer, Tequila Works. It has been praised for being a horror game that doesn't exclude kids, yet still has enough of a unsettling story and theme that adults will enjoy too.

