Google Stadia promises 120 games in 2020, 10 exclusives

Stadia users may have been hit a significant blow with the announcement that Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed by five months, but they will be cheered up by the announcement of several new features coming in the next few months.

Plus the fact that Google expects to roll out more than 120 new games in 2020, more than 10 of which will be timed exclusives.

With streaming stability issues being currently being addressed, Stadia's other biggest caveat is its relatively small games library. So, a rapid release plan of new titles will be much welcome by Stadia Pro and, once launched, Stadia Base members.

The Stadia team has said that it will reveal more on the new games "soon".

In the meantime, over the next three months, we can expect a host of new features. These will include support for 4K streaming in-browser on supporting computers. Wireless gameplay for the Stadia Controller will be also activated for playing through a browser or phone - at present, it only works wirelessly with a Chromecast Ultra.

Additional Android phones beyond the Pixel family will gain the ability to play Stadia games, rather than just act as a storefront.

And further Google Assistant support will be added for web play.

Google has also revealed that there will be new games added to the free list for Stadia Pro members in February. It will announce the titles towards the end of January.