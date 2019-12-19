  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Google game news

Google Stadia update adds support for all Chromecast Ultras, not just the one that came with Founders Edition

·
Pocket-lint Google Stadia update adds support for all Chromecast Ultras, not just the one that came with Founders Edition
10 best gaming gifts for Christmas 2019
10 best gaming gifts for Christmas 2019

- Buddy Pass members can now play on TVs too

If you bought the Stadia Founders or Premiere Editions, you will have received a brand-new Chromecast Ultra as part of the package. But, those who already had an Ultra in another room will have found that the cloud gaming service didn't work on that one.

You basically couldn't play in a separate room without unplugging your included Chromecast Ultra and moving it. Until now.

Google has pushed a software update to all Chromecast Ultra devices that now enable them to support Stadia. Hurrah!

You still can't play Stadia games on a standard Google Chromecast, but it's a start.

The update also enables those who have received Buddy Passes from Stadia Pro members to play games on a TV. They will still need to buy a Stadia Controller, but can now play on an existing or shop-bought Chromecast Ultra.

Until today, they've only been able to play on Pixel phones.

There is still no news on when Stadia Base membership will become available, or the ability to sign up for Stadia Pro without having pre-ordered or bought one of the starter kits. We'll let you know when either launches.

Also available now is Stream Connect - the ability to see the screens of multiplayer teammates as picture-in-picture displays on your own feed. That launched with Ghost Recon: Breakpoint yesterday.

PopularIn Games
Facebook could take on Stadia and Project xCloud with own cloud gaming service
Google Stadia update adds support for all Chromecast Ultras, not just the one that came with Founders Edition
Top PS4 games: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own
The 35 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own
Stadia Stream Connect feature now available, as part of Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Best Fortnite gadgets and toys 2019: Nerf blasters, Battle Bus drones and more