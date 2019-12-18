Google has delivered one of its promised unique features for Stadia, as part of the release of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

Stream Connect is an interesting feature for multiplayer gaming as it adds multiple picture-in-picture displays to your feed, each showing the perspective of one of your teammates.

The latest Ghost Recon game is the first to offer it, but is not thought to be the last Stream Connect-enabled title, as the feature makes use of the unique properties of cloud gaming.

"Many games have become so complex that the utilisation of split-screen technology has declined because rendering two or more scenes at the same time is too taxing on consoles," said the Stadia Team in a blog post.

"Because Stadia resides in the cloud, there aren't the same challenges you’d have on a local machine, and you can see multiple screens without any performance penalties."

Stream Connect, in this instance, shows up to three teammates' screens down the right-hand side of your own - which can make strategy easier to implement.

And, to celebrate its launch, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is available at a lower price point for a "limited time".

From today, you can pick up Breakpoint with 50 per cent off, including the Gold and Ultimate editions too.

In the US, therefore, the game currently costs just $30 for the standard version, up to $60 for the Ultimate edition.

We're still awaiting UK prices, which will be available when the game hits the Stadia store later today.

Also now available for Stadia are Borderlands 3 and Dragonball Xenoverse 2.