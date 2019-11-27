Google's cloud gaming platform Stadia might have has a rocky start, with reports of pre-orders not arriving, Pro sign-up codes being delayed, and the promise of 4K 60fps gaming not quite being realised yet, but there's now some good news for early adopters.

Not only can those who pre-ordered the Founders Edition now send a friend a Buddy Pass for three-months of Pro membership, two new free games are being added for Pro subscribers in December.

The Buddy Pass was included as part of the pre-order process. Stadia Pro members already signed up should have received a notification in the Stadia app that their Pass is now available.

It can be sent to one friend who, once signed up his or herself, will get three-months of Stadia Pro.

The timing is good too, as Google is adding two additional free games for Pro subscribers from 1 December.

The existing free games, Destiny 2 and Samurai Shodown, will be joined by Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Farming Simulator 19.

Like Xbox Live Gold and PS Plus for Xbox One and PS4 owners respectively, the free games for Stadia Pro members will be available to play as long as the Pro subscription is maintained.

The latter game on the list, Farming Simulator 19, also has the distinct honour of being the first title available in (almost) 4K 60fps.

While developers, such as Bungie and Rockstar, have so far limited their Stadia versions to 1080p and 1440p respectively, even for Pro subscribers, the developer of the simulation game has opted to enable "maximum graphics" mode - running at a reported 3.5K resolution, HDR and 60fps.