Google Stadia launch games list longer than expected

- New launch list now has 22 games on it

- Google Stadia launches 19 November

Last week, Google announced the list of games that will be available for Stadia from launch and it was met with less enthusiasm than the company probably thought. Many of the games to feature are very strong, but there were only 12 of them.

It now seems the Stadia team was listening, and has hastened the release date of another 10 to make for a better launch line-up.

The original list consisted of Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, Destiny 2: The Collection, Gylt, Just Dance 2020, Kine, Mortal Kombat 11, Red Dead Redemption 2, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Samurai Shodown, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Thumper, and Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition.

But, Stadia boss Phil Harrison announced on Twitter that the overall launch list will now include 22 games in total.

The additional games Google has added to the list are Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2, Farming Simulator 2019, Final Fantasy XV, Football Manager 2020, Grid 2019, Metro Exodus, NBA 2K20, Rage 2, Trials Rising, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

That makes the new cloud gaming platform look a bit healthier from day one. The four other games Stadia originally promised before the end of the year will remain on their original launch schedule.

So far, another 16 games will be coming next year.

You can see the entire games list and all the details on the cloud gaming service here: Google Stadia pricing, release date details, launch games and how it works.

