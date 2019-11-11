Google Stadia app has appeared in Google Play Store ahead of launch

Google Stadia is set to launch on 19 November and in preparation for it, the company has already released the system's companion app on the Play Store.

That app will be used as the main way to buy games, as well as to manage your Google Stadia account, controllers and more.

If you're readying for Stadia, you can download the app now. Then you simply sign in with the right Google account to get started. However, you will need the invite code from the Stadia Founders or Premiere Edition packaging before you do anything else.

The Google Play listing for the app does give away a bit more about what the app will give you access to. The main page of the app, for example, will show off your games library with an easy access play button. There's also an "Explore" tab referenced which shows related content as well as easy access social media buttons for Reddit, Twitter, Facebook, Discord and YouTube.

At launch, you'll be able to play games via Google Stadia on your TV with a Chromecast Ultra, as well as a handful of other devices including:

Pixel Slate

Acer Chromebook Tab 10

HP Chromebook X2

Pixel 2

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a

Pixel 4

9to5Google notes that the app won't download for Chromebooks at this point but there is expected to be an iOS version soon too.