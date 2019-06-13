  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Google game news

This free Google game lets you easily make Minecraft-style video games

|
Google This free Google game lets you easily make Minecraft-style video games
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond

- Are you going to try it?

Google's experimental incubator has released a new video game project that allows you to easily build simple games.

Called Game Builder, the game lets you drag and drop elements such as characters on to a clean sandbox. Very much like Minecraft, you're able to architect an entire world, only you apply preset commands to determine how the elements work. Game Builder comes from Area 120 at Google. It’s free to play and available for both Windows and MacOS machines.

GoogleThis free Google game lets you easily make Minecraft-style video games image 2

Area 120 typically develops interesting products, although many of them never go anywhere, such as this YouTube party app. It began in 2016 as a way for Google to attract talent that likes to think outside the box. It then gives them the opportunity to test new ideas that could eventually become official Google products, or at the very least be integrated into existing products.

Eagle-eyed watchers already spotted that Game Builder has been on Steam since November, complete with nearly 200 reviews and a positive score. It's been gaining traction since Google published a blog post to promote it, describing Game Builder as a way to "enter a virtual world with your friends and build a game together in real time" - without needing to know any code.

Google explained that Game Builder has a co-op mode, so multiple people can build a game together at once. You can also share your creations and browse through games made by others. The whole point, however, is that anyone can use it to make their very first video game.

PopularIn Games
26 new games at E3 2019 that stole the show
Nintendo Switch 2 specs and features: Two new models touted for 2019, one enhanced, one cheaper
Project Scarlett will be compatible with all your Xbox One games and accessories
This free Google game lets you easily make Minecraft-style video games
Tesla's Elon Musk demos in-car video games, says YouTube is coming too
Project xCloud update: Release date, beta and all you need to know about Xbox cloud gaming