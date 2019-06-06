Google Stadia games, price and release date revealed

Google has announced more details on its forthcoming cloud gaming platform, Stadia.

Not only do we know the optimum internet speed for getting the best experience - 4K HDR at 60fps and with 5.1 surround sound - but its price has been revealed too.

You will need broadband speed of a minimum of 35Mpbs if you want play Stadia games at their best, but a 10Mbps connection will still provide a decent experience.

Prices depend on which package you opt for: Stadia Pro is £8.99 ($9.99) per month, which gives you unlimited access to all of the games on the platform.

Stadia Base is a non-subscription option, where you can just purchase individual games you want to play - which are then yours to access at any time.

And, for early adopters, there is the Stadia Founder's Edition - available for pre-order now. It costs £119 in the UK, $129 in the US and provides a Chromecast Ultra to play Stadia games on a TV, limited edition night blue Stadia controller, and three-months of Stadia Pro for you and a friend.

You will also be able to choose your Stadia name before the thousands of other users join in.

A Stadia controller can be purchased separately too. Coming in Just Black, Clearly White and Wasabi colourways, it will cost £59 ($69) and, as it connects to the Stadia servers over a Wi-Fi connection directly, can be used with any compatible device.

Games coming to the platform include Baldur's Gate III, the previously-unannounced, long-awaited RPG sequel by Larian Studios. A small clip of the game was shown during Google's Stadia Connect online presentation, although no actual gameplay has been seen yet.

Mortal Kombat 11 is also said to be coming to the platform at launch or soon after, as are Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Gylt, couch co-op game Get Packed, and The Division 2.

Destiny 2 will also be available, including the newest extension, Shadowkeep. And, you can transfer your Guardian from other platforms.

There were many more shown at the end of the Stadia Connect presentation, but you'll have to watch it again to see them in the brief time they were on screen.

Google Stadia will be available across multiple countries from November.