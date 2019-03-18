Google is holding a "future of gaming" event during the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco tomorrow where it is expected to unveil its own cloud gaming platform.

Google Project Yeti has been on the cards for a while and will likely be the focus of its keynote event at the show. It promises to bring triple-A gaming to multiple connected devices, without the need for a home console.

The event will be livestreamed online, so here are the details and video feed.

Google is hosting its keynote event at GDC 2019 in San Francisco on Tuesday 19 March. You can watch it live from the times below:

US West Coast: 10am PDT

US East Coast: 1pm EDT

UK: 5pm GMT

Central Europe: 6pm CET

Japan: 12am JST - Wednesday 20 March

We're hosting the livestream right here on Pocket-lint. You can watch it at the top of this page.

Alternatively, you can find the video and details on other Google GDC events on a dedicated webpage here.

We have put together an in-depth round-up on the rumours and details around Google's prospective "Netflix of games", which you can find here: What is Google Yeti? Google's cloud gaming service and hardware explained.

It won't be the only cloud gaming service launched in 2019, so you might also want to check out our in-depth feature on Microsoft's alternative, Project xCloud too.

Both services have many similar aspects, although Microsoft's is not likely to be fully unveiled until E3 in June.