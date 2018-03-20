Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them

Google has soft launched a version of its Instant Apps service but for games.

Google Play Instant gives you the ability to try certain games out before having to download and install the full version.

It effectively downloads part of a game and gives you "instant" access to some of its gameplay and features. If you like it, you can then opt to install the full version.

There are six games available at present: Clash Royale, Words with Friends 2, Solitaire, Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire, Bubble Witch 3 Saga and Mighty Battles.

Open any of their pages on Google Play and you'll get the option to try the Instant version, which will give you some level or initial gameplay to enjoy straight away.

More games are planned and Google is in talks with several developers to bring their titles to Google Play Instant.

Also announced during the Games Developers Conference in San Francisco are new video trailer playbacks on Google Play game pages. Scroll down on a page and the trailer will instantly play.

What impact this has on your data allowance, we're not sure. We suspect you can turn them off if you want.

