  Need for Speed movie to star Ford Mustang and Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul, due spring 2014

Electronic Arts and DreamWorks Studios on Monday showcased never before seen footage - as well as the the star car and actor - of the upcoming film Need for Speed at the E3 Expo in Los Angeles.

The film, which obviously draws from EA's best-selling videogame franchise, will debut next spring. It notably stars Aaron Paul, who also fills the lead role of Jessie Pinkman in AMC's popular Breaking Bad series, and a custom-built Ford Mustang.

While on stage during EA’s presentation of Need for Speed Rivals, Paul highlighted the car and footage from the Need for Speed film. The Mustang is part of an exclusive partnership between DreamWorks and Ford Motor Company, but gamers will be able to take it for a spin in Need for Speed Rivals.

Developed on the advanced Frostbite 3 engine, the newest entry to EA’s best-selling racing franchise will release 19 November for Microsoft’s Xbox 360, Xbox One and Sony PlayStation 4. EA said it is still working on how the Ford Mustang will be available in Need for Speed Rivals, like whether it will arrive via downloadable content, but the company said it would definitely launch with the game.

As for the movie, Scott Waugh, director of Need for Speed, said it would "embody everything that fans of action racing films want to see – hot cars, high stakes street racing and mind-blowing stunts"

DreamWorks specifically chose Ford Mustang for the film because it is a "symbol of freedom and optimism". The producers also wanted to match Paul with a car that was “rooted in Americana".

Other cars in the film include a McLaren P1, Koenigsegg Agera R, Spania GTA and Lamborghini Sesto Elemento. You can check out many of them in action - and getting smashed to bits - in the behind the scenes preview, embedded above.