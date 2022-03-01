The Walking Dead: Last Mile is an interactive live game coming to Facebook

(Pocket-lint) - There's a very new type of Walking Dead game coming out - The Walking Dead: The Last Mile is going to be what creators Genvid Entertainment and Skybound Entertainment are calling a "massively interactive live event".

It's going to be exclusive to Facebook's Gaming and Watch platforms, so from the sounds of it the only interaction will be as a group of viewers watching a regular stream and presumably voting on decisions and outcomes.

Skybound Entertainment was founded by Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead, so you can presume that it'll bring a tone and story that fits the series' grim tales perfectly.

That said, with only a logo for the game so far revealed there are still plenty of floating questions.

For one thing, we're assuming it'll be a live game, not a live-action game, although depending on how things work it could end up looking a bit like Black Mirror's intriguing Bandersnatch experiment from a few years back.

The game's announcement says that players will be able to influence events in the game "minute-by-minute, day-by-day, week-by-week", so it certainly sounds as though the idea will be to tune in repeatedly over a period of weeks.

Exactly what the game looks like and how it'll play for its audience will presumably be detailed in time, and we're also curious about when it'll actually be available to play or air.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.