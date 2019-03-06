  1. Home
Play The Division 2 Echo mobile AR experience in Facebook Messenger and unlock in-game gear

- Collect weaponry and in-game items by unlocking "echos"

- Available in cities around the world

Ubisoft's online multiplayer shooter sequel, The Division 2, will be available from 15 March for Xbox One, PS4 and PC and, like the first game, it will be accompanied by a mobile experience that enhances play.

However, this time the application, The Division 2 Echo, is available exclusively through Facebook Messenger and can be played ahead of the game's release.

That's because, rather than a second-screen experience like the first, it is an AR experience - Pokemon Go style - that rewards you weapons and items to use in The Division 2 through finding "echos" in the real world.

There are 50 different 3D stories to discover in locations in cities around the world. Travel to a designated petrol station, for example, and you'll be able to watch a tale play out that is specific to the plot of the sequel. Collect different echos for great loot.

UbisoftPlay The Division 2 Echo Mobile Ar Experience In Facebook Messenger And Unlock In-game Gear image 2

Cities in Europe, Middle East and Asia territories are all active, with the same stories appearing in locations around the globe. That means you can collect all 50 echos in your closest supported city, as long as you go to the locations suggested.

The experience gives you a map and GPS coordinates of the closest echos to you.

You can check out The Division 2 Echo on your mobile through Facebook Messenger by following this link.

