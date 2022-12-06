(Pocket-lint) - Fortnite has always been the king of the crossover and now it's at it again with Chapter 4 Season 1 with Geralt and Doom Slayer making an appearance.

The next big thing in Fortnite is now live with Chapter 4 Season 1 getting an all-new map and a whole lot more. One of those things is a new character called Selene, available from the get-go. But things will get interesting for The Witcher fans come mid-season when Epic Games adds Geralt of Rivia as Battle Pass skin.

As always, the Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks and as you progress through you'll unlock items and whatnot. Geralt will be unlocked via that Battle Pass, as will Doom Slayer - of DOOM fame, of course. Other unlockable skins include Massai, Dusty, Nezumi, Helsie, and The Ageless. The Geralt unlock won't be available until later on in the season, Epic says.

The latest season includes plenty of other tweaks and treats and makes use of Unreal Engine 5.1, making this the best-looking version of Fortnite to date on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

All of this will take place on a brand-new island with new points of interest that include The Citadel, Anvil Square, and Brutal Bastion.

The new season of Fortnite is up and running right now and you can get involved yourself. You can play Fortnite on just about anything right now and the download is of course free.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.