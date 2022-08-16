Dragon Ball comes to Fortnite in latest huge collab

(Pocket-lint) - The collaboration anime fans have been waiting for is here - Fortnite and Dragon Ball have teamed up at last.

When the Fortnite Twitter account teased the campaign a few days ago it became easily the game's most favourited Tweet ever, showing just how much appetite there still is for big-name collaborations.

It's a pretty impressive team-up, too, with four skins added to the game in the form of Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus.

There are also new Back Blings, Pickaxes, Gliders, and Emotes to pick up in the item store, including some like the Charging Up emote that will be memeworthy immediately.

The island gets some new variables, with a Kamehameha energy weapon to find and use, along with the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) that lets you fly around at will.

A new event, the Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival, runs until 17 September 2022 and lets players hop onto a themed Discover island where they can even chill out and watch episodes of the show together, while an Adventure Island will arrive on 19 August 2022 for even more themed fun.

You can find the full details on Fortnite's website right here, as there's plenty more to sink your teeth into if you want to make the most of this partnership while it lasts.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.