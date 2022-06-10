Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Fortnite and Among Us are doing a crossover

(Pocket-lint) - Epic Games is fully embracing Among Us by adding it to the lengthy, star-studded list of properties it's crossed-over with Fortnite, thanks to new cosmetic items.

Anyone who buys either Among Us or its in-game currency through the Epic Games Store in the next year (until 9 June 2023) will automatically be gifted some new back bling and an emote in Fortnite.

The back bling is your very own little Among Us crewmember, in your choice of colour, and it'll react to what you do as you play the game.

You also get a Distraction Dance emote, to help draw attention away from your dastardly impostor-ness.

Since Among Us is only £3.99 that makes it quite a cheap way to get a cute item in Fortnite, although the back bling and dance will also apparently be coming to the in-game shop separately at some point, too.

If you've already bought Among Us on the Epic Games Store, you will just have to buy a pack of Among Us Stars to get your in-game items.

You can find out all the small-print details from Epic here, in case you're unsure about exactly how it all works.

