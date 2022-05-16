(Pocket-lint) - Asset resource company Quixel has created an Unreal Engine 5 demo reel that will make you salivate on the future for gaming.

The firm provides photorealistic 3D assets for developers to use in UE and tasked different artists to create their own visions using Epic Games' latest engine. They were to use Quixel's Megascans - 3D and 2D models built use real-world scans - along with other Unreal ssets and build a single environment just three days.

The project was titled "Ninety Days", with 40 different environments created in total over that period. And, we're pretty sure, you'll be as impressed by the end results as we were.

You can see the video at the top of this page.

"Working on several different environments that convey varied stories and moods was extremely fast and iterative using Unreal Engine 5 and Quixel Megascans," said cinematic environment artist Alex Tucker.

"This project made me realise how quickly you can put scenes together that hit the detail level of animated films in real time."

As well as showcase Unreal Engine 5 and Quixel's asset base, the sizzle reel gives us a glimpse of what could be possible in full PC and console games in future.

The new Tomb Raider and Witcher games are each being built using UE5, for example, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

