How to easily play Fortnite on your iPhone or Android phone

(Pocket-lint) - Epic Games is in a battle with Apple and Google over app store fees, and as a result, it's been nearly impossible to play Fornite on your mobile device. Now, Epic Games has partnered with Microsoft to make Fornite available on nearly every screen, thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Previously known as Project xCloud, Xbox Cloud Gaming is Microsoft's cloud gaming service. Offering more than 100 games to stream over an internet connection, it's a feature that comes at no extra cost to those who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It allows you to play a wide range of Xbox Game Pass-featured titles while on the go with your smartphone, tablet, PC, or even Xbox console. Fortnite is the first free-to-play title to join Xbox Cloud Gaming.

You will need a Microsoft account and internet access for your iOS, iPadOS, Android, or even Windows device.

There is no installation required. Just go to Xbox.com/play on your web browser and sign in with your Microsoft Account.

Microsoft said Fortnite is available via Xbox Cloud Gaming in 26 countries.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.