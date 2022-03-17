Doctor Who is latest to come to Fortnite

(Pocket-lint) - The BBC has unveiled a new pop-culture tie-in with Fortnite and this time it's British TV icon Doctor Who that's getting the full treatment.

Unlike some of the game's previous crossover events, though, this is bringing a whole new island to the party, rather than embedding elements in the main battle royale offering.

The themed island will basically play host to a little campaign that players can play through, trying to work out why the Tardis has crash-landed and trying to repair it, with four locations to visit.

Across those players will meet iconic enemies like the Cybermen and Daleks, and get the chance to fight both for or against the Time Lords against their oldest nemeses.

If you want something a little more relaxing and laid-back, there will also be a Doctor Who Museum where players can check out detailed recreations of classic costumes and creatures, getting the low-down on the history of one of TV's most enduring characters.

The new island should be available from today, and be accessed by entering the following island code - 3610-1396-4646.

Interestingly, the BBC says this is an independently-created experience that isn't anything to do with Epic Games, although the number of new models that it uses suggests things might be slightly more complicated behind the scenes than that makes them sound.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.