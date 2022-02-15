(Pocket-lint) - Fortnite has confirmed its next crossover: Uncharted.

Epic Games began teasing this collaboration in February with a treasure hunt website, where players had to solve a 14-character password. The password - sicparvismagna - was quickly solved and unlocked an Uncharted Fortnite crossover trailer. The 25-second teaser reveals, starting 17 February 2022, actor Tom Holland will return to Fortnite - this time, via a new Nathan Drake skin.

Holland plays Drake in an upcoming Uncharted movie from Columbia Pictures.

The teaser trailer for the Fortnite crossover shows Drake and Chloe Frazier with different weapons, vehicles, and other callbacks to the 15-year-old video game franchise. Nathan and Chloe each have two outfit choices: One for Holland and Sophia Ali's movie roles, and the other is Nathan and Chloe from 2016's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. (Chloe actually has a third no-jacket style, too).

Keep in mind this is Holland's second Fortnite appearance after he joined the game as Spider-Man in December 2022.

For more about Fortnite and how the game works, see Pocket-lint's guides:

As for the new Uncharted movie, it's about Drake and his partner going on a dangerous quest to find the "greatest treasure never found" while also tracking down Drake's long-lost brother.

Uncharted premieres directly following the Fornite crossover. It's set to debut in North American theatres on Friday 18 February 2022.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.