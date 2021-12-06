Fortnite Season 1 Chapter 3 brings Spider-Man a-swinging by

(Pocket-lint) - The Fortnite train keeps a-rolling, and the latest major update for the game brought to a close its second chapter - now we're into Chapter 3 Season 1, and the island has been flipped right on its head.

That's not a figure of speech, either - the game's fun comic book-esque storyline has quite literally flipped the island to reveal an entirely new map underneath it, the new battleground for players to explore in the weeks to come.

Gameplay additions are first up, with a new slide mechanic that'll make movement a bit more fun and responsive, as well as the option to swing around (added to make room for Spider-Man, who's on the battle pass as the latest superhero to arrive in-game). That swinging will need you to have web-shooters equipped, though, so it's not like everyone on the map will be airborne

There are also new camp items that let you store an item to pick it up in a match later, which could potentially be game-changing, and you can earn XP toward the battle pass in other game modes now, making progression easier on that side.

The island itself is also entirely new, of course, with loads of points of interest, including Peter Parker's workplace, the Daily Bugle, and a bunch of biomes including a desert area and wintery plains to the north.

Finally, there's a new system that'll grant you a Victory Crown if you place high enough in a battle royale match, starting you in the next game with a crown to mark you out. A back-to-back win will offer enhanced rewards with the crown equipped, but you'll be marked for enemy players as a high-risk target.

It's a fun load of new options, and you can find out all the details in full on Epic's website, but the update is now live so you could equally just boot up Fortnite and jump in for yourself!