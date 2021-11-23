(Pocket-lint) - Fortnite maker Epic Games has announced it is acquiring the studio behind Guitar Hero, Rock Band, and Fuser.

Epic said it's buying Harmonix to develop musical journeys and gameplay for Fortnite. Keep in mind Epic has held virtual concerts inside of Fortnite in recent years, including for acts such as Travis Scott and Ariana Grande. "Together with the Harmonix team, we will transform how players experience music, going from passive listeners to active participants", said Epic in a statement.

Meanwhile, in a blog post published on Tuesday, Harmonix promised it would continue to support its existing games, including Rock Band and Fuser. That means Rock Band players should get access to new DLC. Fuser players can expect Harmonix to continue hosting events.

Also, any game available through Steam will still be sold in Valve's storefront.

Harmonix said it plans to help Epic develop a metaverse, too.

"Now, we’ll be working with Epic to once again challenge expectations as we bring our unique brand of musical gaming experiences to the metaverse, and we couldn’t be more excited", Harmonix explained.

Epic's acquisition of Harmonix follows several other major buys in recent years, including Rocket League studio Psyonix and Mediatonic.