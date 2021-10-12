Fortnite the Movie could be on the cards

(Pocket-lint) - Fortnite has long since conquered the world of interactive entertainment - it's one of the biggest games in the world by basically every possible metric, and you only have to check in on its latest pop-culture crossovers to see its popularity demonstrated.

Now, according to industry reports, Epic Games might be turning its attention to the silver screen, in an attempt to leverage the game's extreme fame to launch a new division internally, with movies and TV the likely aim.

According to a paywalled report from The Information, Epic has been hiring away production experts from various movie studios, including LucasFilm, which is a pretty clear signal of its intent.

Epic's interest and participation in the wider arts isn't exactly new, either - it's been cooking up plans for a while. Don't forget that part of why Disney+'s The Mandalorian looked so great right from the start of its first season was down to a collaboration with Epic.

It provided Unreal Engine tech to help make digital backgrounds for the show's sets, a technique that is spreading into wider use after its success with the Star Wars show.

For now, there's no word from Epic on how accurate these reports all are, though, and it's perfectly possible that when it does publicise what it's working on it could be completely unrelated to Fortnite. Still, given the size of that brand, it's where the smart money sits.