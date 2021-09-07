Remedy is remastering Alan Wake for modern consoles

(Pocket-lint) - Alan Wake is coming back - not with the full sequel that so many fans have been hoping for, at least in the short term, but with a full remaster of the original game and its expansions.

The thriller-shooter's upgraded re-release has been announced thanks to a delightful letter from creative director Sam Lake on Alan Wake fan-site The Sudden Stop, as nice a way as we can think of to unveil this sort of remaster project.

It's still early days, clearly, as we're short of footage or even screenshots of how the remaster's looking, but we do know at least one key detail - the platforms on which it'll release. Alan Wake Remastered will hit PC (as an Epic Games Store exclusive), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. It'll also be coming out in 2021, so there shouldn't be long to wait before we can try it out.

That means that, funny as it might sound, this will be the first time ever that it'll be playable on PlayStation, so that's something to look forward to if you never had an Xbox 360. The game will run at 4K, apparently, though we'd assume this only applies to the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills · 7 September 2021

The package will include both of the game's story DLCs, too, which were very well received back in the day, and an optional commentary track from Sam Lake to add more context for big fans. Hopefully the success of Control in recent times means that Alan Wake is ripe for rediscovery by folks who didn't get to it when it released in 2010.